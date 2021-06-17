Advertisement

Speedway 95 honors fallen crew chief Cornelison with silent laps

The racing community is planning to hold a proper memorial service for Cornelison in the coming weeks.
By Eric Gullickson
Updated: 8 hours ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Speedway 95 remembering the life of Ray Cornelison. The former crew chief passed away in a fire recently in Winterport. The racing community held a silent lap of honor. Ben Jenkins and the Jenkins Racing Team raced in his honor as well.

”Today is a very special day. It’s definitely hard for everyone around,” says Ben Jenkins, “He helped everybody. He wasn’t just my team, he wasn’t just this team. He helped every team that he could. He was a great guy.”

Cornelison was just 29 years old...

The racing community is planning to hold a proper memorial service for Cornelison in the coming weeks.

