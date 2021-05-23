Maine CDC reports 117 new COVID-19 cases, additional death

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 cases continue to drop in Maine.

The Maine CDC is reporting 117 new cases of the virus Sunday - that’s the lowest number of new cases reported since February 21st.

A person from Lincoln County is the latest to die with the virus.

The number of Mainers who have died from COVID-19 is now 820.

Total cases are nearing 67,000.

More than 49,000 cases are confirmed.

Penobscot County is reporting the most new cases with 22.

Kennebec County has 14.

Somerset County is recording 10 new cases.

Franklin, Knox, and Washington counties are reporting no change in cases.

Maine CDC County data as of 5-23-21 (WABI)

The Maine CDC says more than half of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

1,372,551 coronavirus vaccinations have been administered.

Of those, 699,945 people have received their first shot.

That covers 50.04% of the states population.

More than 672,600 people have gotten the final dose.

Maine CDC data as of 5-23-21 (WABI)

