Labor and Housing Committee hears public input on minimum wage bills

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Several bills went before the legislative committee on Labor and Housing today regarding minimum wage.

One gradually increases the minimum wage to $16 an hour.

While others promote consistency and aim to reflect cost of living.

One bill seeks to create a minimum wage for student employees under the age of 20 and employees under 18.

It would set the wage at $9.75 for them.

Those in favor of the bill say that teenagers often are not worth the current minimum wage when they start working.

”Teenagers just starting to work need to be trained on how to work. They need to learn to get off their phones, they need to learn to show up on time, they need to learn to self start when things are slow. These are not skills we’re born with. Someone has to give you the opportunity to learn these skills,” said Rep. Shelley Rudnicki (R).

“There are many families that depend on income from young people to sustain the family budget and make sure they purchase the goods they need,” said Adam Goode with Maine AFL-CIO.

A bill to set a minimum wage for school support staff received public support given their increased need during the pandemic.

Another prohibits municipalities or political subdivisions in the state from enacting an ordinance to regulate the minimum wage.

