Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 150 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 15
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 15(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine continues to trend in the right direction when it comes to COVID-19.

New cases remain low, with the Maine CDC reporting 150 on Monday. And, for the second time in the last week, there were no new deaths.

There have now been 42,677 cases in the state since the pandemic began. Of those, 34,003 are confirmed.

Total deaths stay at 649.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated Feb. 15
Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated Feb. 15(WABI)

Kennebec County reported 16 new cases Monday. Penobscot County has 11.

Out of Maine’s 16 counties, 11 are reporting five new cases or fewer. That includes Piscataquis County, which has no new cases for the second-straight day.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow to start statewide, mix develops south on Tuesday
Afternoon Snow Showers Possible Today, Snow & Wintry Mix Tuesday
Maine CDC data as of Sun. Feb 14
Maine CDC reports 120 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
A stabbing and carjacking that prompted a police chase involving multiple law enforcement...
Suspect arrested after Saturday night car chase in Gorham
A Greenfield man is facing charges after driving the wrong way on the interstate - twice in one...
Greenfield man arrested after driving wrong-way on highway
Police in Bettendorf are reminding residents to lock up their vehicles after they received...
Bangor man Lifeflighted after snowmobile crashes into truck in Farmington

Latest News

The Bingham fire chief says it appears the building on Main Street is a total loss.
Fire destroys variety store in Bingham, no one was hurt
Snow to start statewide, mix develops south on Tuesday
Afternoon Snow Showers Possible Today, Snow & Wintry Mix Tuesday
Organizers say they plan to host another clinic next month.
Skowhegan Outdoors holds cross-country skiing clinic Saturday
A poster for the derby, hung up outside one of the weighing stations.
59th Annual Schoodic Lake Ice Fishing Derby Held Over Weekend