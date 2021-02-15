Maine CDC reports 150 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine continues to trend in the right direction when it comes to COVID-19.

New cases remain low, with the Maine CDC reporting 150 on Monday. And, for the second time in the last week, there were no new deaths.

There have now been 42,677 cases in the state since the pandemic began. Of those, 34,003 are confirmed.

Total deaths stay at 649.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated Feb. 15 (WABI)

Kennebec County reported 16 new cases Monday. Penobscot County has 11.

Out of Maine’s 16 counties, 11 are reporting five new cases or fewer. That includes Piscataquis County, which has no new cases for the second-straight day.

