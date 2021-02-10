Advertisement

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows looks ahead to the future of Maine’s elections

She says preventing cybersecurity threats remains a top priority.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - While election season might seem far away, state officials are already planning for 2022.

“As we think about reforms to increase voter participation and accessibility, we need to make sure we are being deliberative and creating plans for those changes,” said Secretary of State Shenna Bellows.

Bellows started her new role with a listening tour within her department and with stakeholders across the state.

She’s reflecting on past elections while looking ahead to the future.

“Maine’s elections are well run and incredibly secure because of the dedicated team of clerks and election workers all across the state who are so committed to our democracy,” said Bellows.

Bellows has been meeting with election officials from across the country to share input and ideas for the future.

She says while preventing cybersecurity threats remains a top priority, ballot boxes and early ballot processing could carry over from this year.

“Those are considerations that have to be contemplated but we had a lot of success in 2020 and we think it could work in the future as well. It’s extremely important that we be investing in our technology like our central voter registration system to make sure that it is secure,” said Bellows.

Bellows is in favor of a push from Democratic Speaker of the House Ryan Fecteau that would allow voters to request absentee voter status for all elections.

She says this would increase accessibility and convenience for people who prefer absentee voting.

“Its always important that this be a collaborative process to talk here in Maine about our traditions and what we’ve done in the past and what we can do in the future to advance our shared goals of making sure every citizen is able to participate in our democracy,” said Bellows.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When coronavirus vaccinations become more available - who is the next to be able to get...
Who is next in Maine’s coronavirus vaccination eligibility?
Newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine for Tuesday, February 9th
216 newly recorded cases of COVID-19 in Maine, 3 more deaths
A spokesperson for MaineHealth said during the week of Jan. 17, they offered vaccines to a...
MaineHealth gave COVID-19 vaccine to anti-union contractors and non-front-line staff
Maine CDC data for 2-10-21
Maine CDC reports 258 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Former Calais Police Officer
Former Calais Police Officer arrested for providing fentanyl, other drugs to minor near school

Latest News

Maine State House
Public hearing held for resolution to expand ranked choice voting to all elections in Maine
Maine Supreme Court rejects GOP request to put ranked-choice voting in presidential election on...
Special election to be held in March for Senate District 14
Maine State House
Secretary of State Bellows hires Maine’s first Latina Deputy Secretary of State
Maine officials eye push toward automatic absentee ballots