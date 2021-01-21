After being reported missing for two weeks, Oakland police find missing woman

OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Oakland Police say they have located a woman who had been missing for two weeks.

29-year-old Janie Mullins was last seen on January 7th.

In a Facebook post this morning the Department announced that she had been found alive.

Police say Mullins may have been in the Biddeford or Sanford area the day after she was reported missing.

There were concerns for her well being.

No other information was release about where Mullins was found.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.