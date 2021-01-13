Snooky the cat seeking home after 400+ days at humane society

THOMASTON, Maine (WABI) - The people at a mid coast animal shelter hope that one of their residents could find a new home... in your home.

4-year-old Snooky was playing hard to get over zoom Wednesday morning.

Snooky is a boy and yes named after Snooky of reality TV fame.

He has lived at the Pope Memorial Humane Society in Thomaston and has been there for more than 400 days.

Back in March they had to close to the public and go to an appointment only model, so, Snooky hasn’t been able to find a someone to adopt him.

However, he has been able to roam the shelter freely and they say really come into his own socially.

“He really should go to a home with at least one other cat because he loves other cats so much but to be completely transparent when he does get adopted and we know his perfect home is out there it’s gonna take him a while to settle in,” said Kasey Bielecki. “We fully expect him to hide for a few weeks most likely until he gets used to his surroundings but we’re really excited he is such a great cat.”

For more information on the humane society and how to bring Snooky home, you can click here.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.