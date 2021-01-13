Advertisement

Lawsuit seeks more protection for endangered right whales

Collisions with ships are one of the top killers of right whales
(Source: WTOC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - Conservation groups are suing the federal government, saying it has taken too long act on proposals to expand protections for critically endangered right whales.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday says the National Marine Fisheries Service has long ignored conservationists’ petitions to broaden speed limit restrictions on ships in U.S. waters where the rare whales feed and give birth.

Collisions with ships are one of the top killers of right whales.

Scientists estimate fewer than 370 of the rare whales remain alive.

The lawsuits asks a federal judge to force the government agency to make a decision on the proposed protections the groups requested in 2012 and 2020.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Turnpike
Falmouth couple killed in turnpike wreck linked to police chase
Maine hits new record for daily recorded coronavirus cases
New cases of coronavirus in Maine top 800 mark for first time ever
A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
A jogger was seriously hurt when she was hit by an SUV in Brunswick
Maine woman hit by car, seriously hurt while jogging, police say
Governor Janet Mills has announced updates to Maine’s strategy for distributing its allocation...
Governor Mills releases updated COVID-19 vaccination plans

Latest News

Six Romanians arrested at Northern Maine border
The vote made Maine the third state in the country with a municipality with a ban of this type.
Portland City Council approves ban on use of facial recognition technology
GTI Copyright Complaint Procedures
Gray Television, Inc. Advertising Non-Discrimination Certification