Authorities investigate suspicious package at Versant Power in Bangor

Versant Power Suspicious Package
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 5:27 PM EST
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Authorities are investigating a suspicious package discovered at the Versant Power building off Union Street in Bangor.

The Bangor Police Department’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal team is on scene on Telcom Drive.

We’re told they’ve determined it is not an explosive device.

A hazmat team is on the way to inspect it now and the Bangor Fire department is there, as well.

Authorities were called to the building about 1:30 p.m. Friday when someone checking through the mail found the out-of-the ordinary package.

A company spokesperson tells TV5 all of the employees have been evacuated from the building but could not offer any other information.

The FBI has also been notified.

We’ll have more information on this story as it becomes available.

