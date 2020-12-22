Advertisement

Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont report increase in hunting

Maine officials say there were more hunting licenses and more ATVs registered this year when compared to last year
(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
(AP) - State officials in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont have reported higher participation this hunting season than expected.

New Hampshire officials say there were about an additional 4,500 residential hunting licenses and 1,000 non-residential licenses issued since October.

Vermont saw a slight increase in hunting participation, which had been decreasing at about 1% per year.

Vermont officials say there were not a lot of new hunters, and attributed the increase in participation to hunters adding archery or muzzleloader tags to their license.

