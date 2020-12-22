Advertisement

Gov. Mills extends coronavirus state of civil emergency for another month

The state of civil emergency now runs through Jan. 20, 2021
(Provided by her Office)
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW)- Gov. Janet Mills extended the coronavirus state of civil emergency for another 30 days on Tuesday, the 10th time she has done so since the pandemic began in Maine.

The state of civil emergency now runs through Jan. 20, 2021.

Mills said her decision is in line with nearly every other state in the nation that has ongoing emergency declarations.

“The biggest gift we can give this holiday season is not a present under the tree or a hug to a loved one. The best gift we can give, and the best gift we can receive, is good health,” said Governor Mills in a statement. “Wearing our masks, watching our distance, washing our hands, and limiting gatherings will keep our loved ones safe and healthy and allows us to celebrate safely together next year. I wish all Maine people health and happiness this holiday season and continued vigilance as we work to slow the spread of this deadly virus.”

The governor said the state of civil emergency allows the state to use federal resources and to deploy all available tools to respond to the pandemic.

Under Maine law, civil states of emergency may only be issued in 30-day increments.

