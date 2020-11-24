Puritan Medical Products to receive $11.6 million for increased swab production

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Puritan Medical Products based in Guilford has been awarded 11.6 million dollars to increase COVID-19 testing swab production at its Pittsfield facility.

The funding comes from the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act.

The money will be used to increase Puritan’s production of swabs by three million per month.

Puritan currently produces at least 90 million swabs each month.

