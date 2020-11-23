Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 186 new COVID-19 cases, additional death

Lincoln County reports its second coronavirus-related death since the start of the pandemic in March
COVID-19 in Maine, updated Nov. 23
(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting is reporting 186 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Monday. That’s 20 fewer cases than the state has seen per day, on average, over the last week.

One more person has died with the coronavirus. It’s the second death from Lincoln County since the pandemic began in March.

Maine’s death toll is now 177.

Overall, there are 10,544 cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Active cases decreased by 11 overnight to 2,381.

Recoveries are now approaching the 8,000-mark with 195 more reported today.

Covid-19 statistics in Maine, updated Nov. 23
(WABI)

York County is reporting the largest increase with 49 new cases. Active cases jumped to 431 there.

Cumberland County as 43 new cases.

Kennebec County has an additional 28 cases.

Penobscot County is reporting 20 more cases, with 200 remaining active.

Aroostook, Piscataquis and Washington are the only counties reporting no new cases.

