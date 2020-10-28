Greenville man dies in chain reaction crash involving moose

GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Greenville man died after a chain reaction crash involving a moose.

It happened around 6:15 Tuesday night on Route 15 in Greenville, also known as the Rockwood Road.

Authorities say a vehicle hit a moose, then the car behind it also hit the animal causing it to go on top of the vehicle.

The driver of the second car then hit a third vehicle head on.

Joel Wortman, 52, who was driving the second vehicle died at the scene despite the efforts of emergency responders.

Two people in the third vehicle were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to authorities.

