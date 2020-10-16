New Maine poll gives Gideon edge over Collins in Senate race

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW)

A new poll released on Thursday gives Democrat Sara Gideon a roughly 7% lead over Republican incumbent Sen. Susan Collins.

The Maine-based Pan Atlantic Poll showed Gideon at 46.9% compared to Collins at 39.8%.

Independent Lisa Savage was at 4.9% and independent Max Linn polled at 2%.

If no candidate can get more than 50% of the vote on Election Day, ranked-choice voting will be used to determine the winner, which means Savage and Linn supporters could influence the outcome of the race.

It is one of the most hotly contested Senate races in the country and could determine the balance of power.

Of those polled, 6.4% said they were still undecided about the senate race.

The poll had a margin of error of +/- 4.5%.

