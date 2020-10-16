Advertisement

New Maine poll gives Gideon edge over Collins in Senate race

It is one of the most hotly contested Senate races in the country and could determine the balance of power.
(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW)

A new poll released on Thursday gives Democrat Sara Gideon a roughly 7% lead over Republican incumbent Sen. Susan Collins.

The Maine-based Pan Atlantic Poll showed Gideon at 46.9% compared to Collins at 39.8%.

Independent Lisa Savage was at 4.9% and independent Max Linn polled at 2%.

If no candidate can get more than 50% of the vote on Election Day, ranked-choice voting will be used to determine the winner, which means Savage and Linn supporters could influence the outcome of the race.

It is one of the most hotly contested Senate races in the country and could determine the balance of power.

Of those polled, 6.4% said they were still undecided about the senate race.

The poll had a margin of error of +/- 4.5%.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Crafts and Golden debate on topics including healthcare, police reform

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Candidates for the 2nd congressional district race debate.

News

2020 Second District Congressional Debate

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
WABI has partnered with WAGM to bring you this hour-long debate from Bangor.

Politics

Maine’s 2nd Congressional District Debate - VOD - clipped version

Updated: 15 hours ago
Incumbent Democrat Jared Golden and Republican challenger Dale Crafts participated in a socially distanced, in-person debate.

News

Golden, Crafts meet in debate Thursday as they battle for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:14 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
Incumbent Democrat Jared Golden and Republican challenger Dale Crafts have both agreed to a socially distanced, in-person debate.

Latest News

Local

More than 130,000 Mainers have already voted before Election Day

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT
More than 354,000 ballots have been requested

National

Pence: We'll have vaccine in record time

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:54 PM EDT
Pence says a coronavirus vaccine will be hear "in unheard of time."

Politics

U.S. Supreme Court denies Maine GOP’s request to stop ranked choice voting

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 12:38 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Justice Stephen Breyer on Tuesday rejected the request for the high court to intervene

National

Pres. Trump's coronavirus circle widens

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT
|
More questions than answers as the President's doctor holds a briefing.

Politics

Maine reactions to President, First Lady testing positive for COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 9:57 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
Congressional delegation sends well wishes in social media posts

Politics

Maine Supreme Court rejects GOP request to put ranked-choice voting in presidential election on hold

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Ranked-choice voting will be used for the presidential race in Maine.