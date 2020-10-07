Advertisement

UMaine receives largest single donation ever for athletics from Harold Alfond Foundation

90 million dollars of the total 500 million dollar gift go to Black Bear Athletics
Harold Alfond Foundation announces $500 million investment in Maine’s future
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Harold Alfond Foundation gifting 500 million dollars to institutions across the state on Wednesday.

The University of Maine receiving 90 million dollars to put towards the state’s only division one programs.

According to a press release from UMaine, "it’s the largest single contribution for athletics at a public university in New England and is among the largest gifts ever nationwide. 

UMaine athletic director Ken Ralph said in a statement, "The plan for this funding is for new facilities, and upgrade our existing facilities, to improve the competitiveness of our Division I teams. Advance our stated commitment to gender equity in our athletics programs, as well as, create a destination for youth club programs and high school championship level events. "

Ralph has been renowned for his work at Colorado College where he funded and built new athletic facilities before coming to Orono. One of his projects there was a new hockey arena and has discussed the desire to build a new one on campus previously.

The gift from the Harold Alfond Foundation is a 10 year distribution. Of the 500 million dollars the foundation is gifting, 240 million went to the University of Maine system.

Thomas College in Waterville also received money from the gift to "launch of new academic programs in leading-edge fields, enhanced student retention programs, expanded affordability initiatives, and a deepening of academic and employer community partnerships through the Harold Alfond Institute for Business Innovation.

Colby College has been a huge benefactor of the Harold Alfond Foundation over the years and continued with part of this gift as they try to make Waterville a college town everyone wants to be a part of.

We will update this story following press conferences scheduled through midday.

