Man wanted for Lewiston murder found in Mississippi

A man wanted for the shooting death of a woman in a Lewiston driveway has been found.
A man wanted for the shooting death of a woman in a Lewiston driveway has been found.(Maine State Police)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - A man wanted for the shooting death of a woman in a Lewiston driveway has been found.

Maine State Police said Jaquille Coleman was arrested without incident in Hancock County, Mississippi.

Coleman had been wanted since Friday when police responded to a reported shooting on Scribner Boulevard.

When they arrived, they found Natasha Morgan in the driveway.

A family member says Coleman was dropping off the couple’s 1-year-old daughter when the shooting happened.

The baby was in the car at the time and was not hurt.

Maine State Police said its major crimes unit worked with Lewiston Police, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Vermont State Police to find Coleman.

He is expected to be return to Maine to face charges for Morgan’s death.

