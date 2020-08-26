Advertisement

Waterville Police: Local transient found dead inside building where a standoff took place overnight, believed to be the suspect

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) -

Waterville Police provided an update Wednesday afternoon about the incident that took place Tuesday.

Several 911 calls reporting gunshots on College Avenue brought officers to the area around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday evening.

After police heard shots fired from a very large vacant building on Highwood Street, a standoff took place overnight.

They say there were no communications between the individual inside and the police throughout the hours they were on scene.

Police say that just before 4am Wednesday, 23 year old James Croxford, a transient, was found deceased in the basement.

Police say he had a shotgun near his body. The Medical Examiner’s Office to determine cause of death.

Police say that Croxford was someone they are familiar with.

An estimated 45-50 officers assisted throughout the evening and overnight hours.

After nearby residents were evacuated for safety reasons, Waterville Police have expressed gratitude to the residents of Home Place and the Mt. St. Joseph’s Nursing home for their patience and cooperation, saying they know this was a very trying situation for all.

