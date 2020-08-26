Advertisement

Maine CDC is reporting 24 new coronavirus cases, one death

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting another coronavirus death in the state. A woman in her 80s from York County has passed away.

There are 24 new cases being reported by the CDC Wednesday.

The total number of cases is 4,389.

The number of people who have died with coronavirus is now 132.

We have 439 active cases which in down 14 since Tuesday.

There are 3,818 recoveries statewide.

That number is up 34.

If we look at the number of cases by county, York County has the highest number of new cases by far.

They’re reporting 12 new cases.

We learned Tuesday of an outbreak at the York County Jail connected to a wedding in the Katahdin Region.

The second highest number of cases is two for Androscoggin County.

Cumberland and Penobscot Counties are reporting one new case a piece.

Same with Kennebec, Piscatiquis, Aroostook and Somerset Counties.

The active cases in Cumberland County are down by eight.

They’re down by six in Penobscot County.

