Advertisement

85 cases of COVID-19 now linked to Millinocket wedding, Maine CDC says

A coronavirus outbreak that started at a wedding in Millinocket has led to two more outbreaks across the state, including one at the York County Jail.
A coronavirus outbreak that started at a wedding in Millinocket has led to two more outbreaks across the state, including one at the York County Jail.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW)

A coronavirus outbreak that started at a wedding in Millinocket has led to two more outbreaks across the state, including one at the York County Jail.

The jail is more than 200 miles away from the Big Moose Inn in Millinocket, where the wedding reception was held.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said a staff member at the jail attended the wedding on Aug. 7. That person was one of the first cases of COVID-19 at the jail. Since then, there have been 18 cases of coronavirus at the facility: seven are inmates, nine are jail staff, and two are employees within York County government, Shah said.

The outbreak associated with the Millinocket wedding has led to 85 cases of COVID-19. The Maine CDC announced Wednesday the cases from the York County Jail outbreak can officially be tied to the wedding after an epidemiological investigation. Thirty-two of those cases are primary or people who attended the wedding, 32 are secondary or people who had close contact with those who attended, and 20 are classified as tertiary cases or people who had close contact with a secondary case.

According to CDC investigators, it was "not commonplace" for people to be wearing masks at the wedding, Shah said.

Shah also said the Millinocket wedding outbreak has led to another outbreak at the Maplecrest Rehabilitation Center in Madison. Four residents and two staff at that facility have tested positive for COVID-19, Shah said. Those six cases are factored in to the 60 cases from Millinocket, Shah said.

Shah noted that the outbreaks in York County and Madison show just how quickly and far the virus can spread in a short amount of time.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Maine CDC is reporting 24 new coronavirus cases, one death

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine CDC is reporting another coronavirus death in the state.

National

IRS to send out checks to 50,000 people after error

Updated: 1 hours ago
The agency identified the error and is set to issue the catch-up payments in early-to-mid-September.

Coronavirus

CDC updates guidelines to say people exposed to coronavirus may not need to be tested

Updated: 2 hours ago
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its guidelines on coronavirus testing.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 lockdowns blocked flu in some places but fall looms

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Winter is ending in the Southern Hemisphere and country after country -- South Africa, Australia, Argentina -- had a surprise: Their steps against COVID-19 also apparently blocked the flu.

Latest News

National Politics

Anti-government activist Bundy arrested at Idaho Statehouse

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Ammon Bundy was wheeled into an elevator in a chair he apparently refused to get out of. At least two others were also arrested after police cleared the room, and they also refused to follow police commands to leave.

National

Hong Kong man first to be reinfected with COVID-19, researchers say

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
The 33-year-old man's immune system seemed to recognize the virus, and he was asymptomatic. It's not clear if that would be the case for everyone.

National Politics

Republican National Convention day 2 wrap

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Day two of the Republican National Convention features Melania Trump and Mike Pompeo

National Politics

Melania Trump to take center stage at RNC

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
First Lady Melania Trump to take spotlight on second night of GOP convention

Back To School

Returning to school during a pandemic; a look inside RSU 63

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The first day of RSU’s hybrid learning model will begin with half of the students returning for in-classroom instruction.

Coronavirus

New virus cases decline in the US and experts credit masks

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of Americans newly diagnosed with the coronavirus is falling — a development experts credit at least partly to increased wearing of masks — even as the outbreak continues to claim nearly 1,000 lives in the U.S. each day.