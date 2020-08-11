Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office sees an increase in suicide-related calls

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Sheriff says his department has seen an increase in response to calls related to suicide.

We spoke with Sheriff Troy Morton on Tuesday.

He says according to NAMI Maine, every 36 hours a Mainer loses their life to suicide.

There are many resources on NAMI’S website at namimaine.org.

COVID-19 concerns have changed the way some organizations are able to respond to people in need.

However, it’s important to remember help is out there.

”Maine is a resource-rich environment and we just need to know how to make sure we connect people with those right resources. Certainty stopping into any medical facility, working with your local law enforcement that they can direct you to those local resources,” Sheriff Morton, explained.

There are crisis hotlines available 24/7.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Maine Crisis Hotline.

The number is 1-888-568-1112.

Click here for their website.

You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Their number is 1-800-273-8255.

Click here for their website.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.