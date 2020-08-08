Trump Campaign Opens New Office in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Trump campaign had a grand opening for a new campaign office in Bangor today.

With less than three months until the election, the office is a vital part of the campaign, which is heavily invested in winning Maine.

The event was headlined by speeches from Trump campaign advisor John Pence and Congressional candidate Dale Crafts.

Both were positive about the state of the race and the quality of the campaign.

“This is a growing Republican party, that’s more energized than ever before, to re-elect President Donald Trump because they see a President who is putting America first, for every American everyday, in every corner of our country,” said Pence in an interview, while Crafts stated this election was “a crossroad time for all of us to come together and to fight for these freedoms.”

The campaign said it has knocked sixteen thousand doors a week, and intends to keep working right until election day.

