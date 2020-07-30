Orono neighborhood rallying around family with yard sale

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Residents of an Orono neighborhood will rally this weekend behind a local family that could use some help...

There’s a yard sale on Saturday to benefit the Souza family.

TV5 spoke with Sarah Souza Thursday morning.

Her husband was recently diagnosed with terminal liver disease.

The mother of two made time to talk in between shifts at her two jobs.

She’s also a student at Beal College.

While she would never ask for the help, word got out to people in town, and they wanted to try to do what they could.

“She’s amazing,” said yard sale organizer Bob Sinclair. “She’s amazing. Really. I get goosebumps. You would never know unless you knew what was going on with her.”

“I’m blown away,” said Sarah Souza. “I’ve never had anybody do anything like this for me before. I am not one to ask for help, so this took me by surprise, and I’m blown away by the kindness of this because this it is the kind of thing you hear of happening for people, but you don’t actually expect it to be you. You don’t expect the community to lean in for you. This is outstanding and pretty amazing.”

The yard sale is Saturday from 8 to 4 on Gilbert Street and Mainewood Avenue.

Also, Leadbetter’s on Main Street in Orono, where Sarah works, will be donating 20 cents of every gallon of gas sold all day.

They are still accepting donations for the event which they will pick up.

You can drop them off at 35 Mainewood Avenue or 18 Gilbert Street.

Questions, or for pick ups - call Bob at 207-866-3327 or 207-735-3029.

Monetary donations are also accepted.

You can send them to:

Lisa Fox, 7 Glenwood Street

Orono, ME 04473

