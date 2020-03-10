Retired firefighter shares life lessons with students

Retired firefighter shares life lessons with students

Dwight Marshall lost his leg over thirty years ago. He spoke with students at Mt. View High School

UMaine seniors hold graduation ceremony fearing they won't have one due to coronavirus outbreak

After students feared they may not be able to have graduation this year, they took matters into their own hands with an impromptu ceremony.

Retired firefighter shares life lessons with students

Dwight Marshall lost his leg over thirty years ago. He spoke with students at Mt. View High School

8 year sentence for man charged with manslaughter

Bangor Police say Moody was found unconscious and bleeding on the side of the street in 2018.

200 YEARS: How Maine went from being a district to a state

By the time the year 1820 came around, there had been many challenges for Maine to become a state.

Throwing pies to raise money for kids in need

Money raised from the "Just Desserts" fundraiser benefits the United Way of Eastern Maine.

Maine Minute: The birth of a major hiking trail

One man from Lubec worked to carve out a trail that not only spans states but also decades.

 

