Maine vs. NJIT January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The NJIT Highlanders (8-5) face a fellow America East team, the Maine Black Bears (8-7), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Cross Insurance Center. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET.
Maine vs. NJIT Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Maine Players to Watch
- Adrianna Smith: 14.6 PTS, 10.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Anne Simon: 19.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Caroline Bornemann: 8.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sarah Talon: 6.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaycie Christopher: 4.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
NJIT Players to Watch
- Trinity Williams: 10.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Alejandra Zuniga: 15.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Madilyn Dogs: 5.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Kenna Squier: 9.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Aria Myers: 4.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
