Maine vs. NJIT January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Maine Black Bears (8-8, 0-1 America East) play a fellow America East team, the NJIT Highlanders (4-9, 0-1 America East), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at NJIT Wellness and Events Center. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
Maine vs. NJIT Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Maine Players to Watch
- Peter Filipovity: 13.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kellen Tynes: 13.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaden Clayton: 7.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish: 8.1 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kristians Feierbergs: 6.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
NJIT Players to Watch
- Mekhi Gray: 10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Adam Hess: 12.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tariq Francis: 10.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Elijah Buchanan: 11.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Sebastian Robinson: 8.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Maine vs. NJIT Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|NJIT Rank
|NJIT AVG
|Maine AVG
|Maine Rank
|300th
|66.9
|Points Scored
|68.5
|262nd
|259th
|72.7
|Points Allowed
|69.7
|162nd
|227th
|34.1
|Rebounds
|30.8
|348th
|272nd
|7.5
|Off. Rebounds
|6.2
|334th
|274th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|6.6
|266th
|319th
|11.2
|Assists
|13.7
|128th
|40th
|10.4
|Turnovers
|11.6
|152nd
