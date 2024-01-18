Maine vs. UMBC January 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's America East schedule includes the Maine Black Bears (8-7) playing the UMBC Retrievers (5-8) at 6:00 PM ET.
Maine vs. UMBC Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Maine Players to Watch
- Adrianna Smith: 14.6 PTS, 10.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Anne Simon: 19.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Caroline Bornemann: 8.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sarah Talon: 6.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaycie Christopher: 4.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
UMBC Players to Watch
- Anna Blount: 12.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jaden Walker: 7.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaliena Sanchez: 8.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jordon Lewis: 10.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Carmen Yanez: 6.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
