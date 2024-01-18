The Maine Black Bears (8-7, 0-0 America East) play a fellow America East squad, the UMBC Retrievers (5-10, 0-0 America East), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Maine vs. UMBC Game Information

Maine Players to Watch

Peter Filipovity: 13.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaden Clayton: 7.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.1 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Kristians Feierbergs: 6.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

UMBC Players to Watch

Dion Brown: 16.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Marcus Banks: 10.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Anthony Valentine: 5.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Maine vs. UMBC Stat Comparison

UMBC Rank UMBC AVG Maine AVG Maine Rank 86th 79.0 Points Scored 68.8 305th 359th 84.0 Points Allowed 66.3 79th 176th 36.7 Rebounds 32.0 344th 239th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 6.3 351st 108th 8.3 3pt Made 5.3 334th 212th 13.1 Assists 13.2 206th 342nd 14.4 Turnovers 10.4 61st

