Maine vs. UMBC January 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Maine Black Bears (8-7, 0-0 America East) play a fellow America East squad, the UMBC Retrievers (5-10, 0-0 America East), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
Maine vs. UMBC Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Maine Players to Watch
- Peter Filipovity: 13.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kellen Tynes: 13.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaden Clayton: 7.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish: 8.1 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kristians Feierbergs: 6.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
UMBC Players to Watch
- Dion Brown: 16.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Khydarius Smith: 12.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Marcus Banks: 10.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Bryce Johnson: 11.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Anthony Valentine: 5.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Maine vs. UMBC Stat Comparison
|UMBC Rank
|UMBC AVG
|Maine AVG
|Maine Rank
|86th
|79.0
|Points Scored
|68.8
|305th
|359th
|84.0
|Points Allowed
|66.3
|79th
|176th
|36.7
|Rebounds
|32.0
|344th
|239th
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|6.3
|351st
|108th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|5.3
|334th
|212th
|13.1
|Assists
|13.2
|206th
|342nd
|14.4
|Turnovers
|10.4
|61st
