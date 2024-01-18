The Maine Black Bears (8-7, 0-0 America East) play a fellow America East squad, the UMBC Retrievers (5-10, 0-0 America East), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Maine vs. UMBC Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Maine Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maine Players to Watch

  • Peter Filipovity: 13.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kellen Tynes: 13.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jaden Clayton: 7.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish: 8.1 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Kristians Feierbergs: 6.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UMBC Players to Watch

  • Dion Brown: 16.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Khydarius Smith: 12.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Marcus Banks: 10.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Bryce Johnson: 11.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Anthony Valentine: 5.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Maine vs. UMBC Stat Comparison

UMBC Rank UMBC AVG Maine AVG Maine Rank
86th 79.0 Points Scored 68.8 305th
359th 84.0 Points Allowed 66.3 79th
176th 36.7 Rebounds 32.0 344th
239th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 6.3 351st
108th 8.3 3pt Made 5.3 334th
212th 13.1 Assists 13.2 206th
342nd 14.4 Turnovers 10.4 61st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.