Celtics vs. Spurs January 17 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, January 17, 2024, the Boston Celtics (26-7) take on the San Antonio Spurs (5-28) at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSSW.
Celtics vs. Spurs Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BOS, BSSW
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum posts 27.0 points, 8.5 boards and 4.5 assists per game, shooting 47.4% from the floor and 34.7% from downtown with 3.0 made treys per game.
- Jaylen Brown posts 22.7 points, 5.1 boards and 3.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Derrick White averages 17.0 points, 3.9 boards and 5.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocks.
- Jrue Holiday puts up 12.9 points, 6.5 boards and 4.8 assists per game, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 41.9% from downtown with 1.9 made treys per contest.
- Kristaps Porzingis averages 20.6 points, 1.7 assists and 7.3 rebounds.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Victor Wembanyama generates 18.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game for the Spurs.
- The Spurs are receiving 17.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from Keldon Johnson this year.
- Devin Vassell gets the Spurs 18.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest while delivering 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Jeremy Sochan is averaging 10.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He is sinking 43.7% of his shots from the field.
- Tre Jones gets the Spurs 8.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game while averaging 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Celtics vs. Spurs Stat Comparison
|Celtics
|Spurs
|120.8
|Points Avg.
|110.9
|110.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|122.8
|48.2%
|Field Goal %
|45.4%
|37.4%
|Three Point %
|34.2%
