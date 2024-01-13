On Saturday, January 13, 2024, the Boston Celtics (25-6) take the court against the Houston Rockets (15-15) at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and Space City Home Network.

Celtics vs. Rockets Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 13

Saturday, January 13 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-BOS, Space City Home Network

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum posts 27 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Jaylen Brown averages 22.9 points, 3.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Derrick White posts 17 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Jrue Holiday puts up 13.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game, shooting 45.9% from the floor and 42% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kristaps Porzingis averages 20.3 points, 7.1 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.8 steals and 1.7 blocks (10th in league).

Rockets Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun is averaging 21.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He's also draining 54% of his shots from the floor.

On a per-game basis, Fred VanVleet gets the Rockets 17.4 points, 4 rebounds and 8.6 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Rockets are receiving 17.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Jalen Green this year.

Jabari Smith Jr. gives the Rockets 13.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while delivering 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Dillon Brooks is putting up 13.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 47.6% of his shots from the field and 40.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.

Celtics vs. Rockets Stat Comparison

Celtics Rockets 120.3 Points Avg. 112.3 110.5 Points Allowed Avg. 109.7 48.1% Field Goal % 46.3% 37.5% Three Point % 36.3%

