The New Hampshire Wildcats (6-7) play the Maine Black Bears (7-6) in a clash of America East teams at 6:03 PM ET on Thursday.

Maine vs. New Hampshire Game Information

Maine Players to Watch

20.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Adrianna Smith: 13.7 PTS, 10.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

New Hampshire Players to Watch

4.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Avery O'Connor: 9.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

