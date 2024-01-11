The Maine Black Bears (8-6, 0-0 America East) play the New Hampshire Wildcats (8-4, 0-0 America East) in a clash of America East teams at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Maine vs. New Hampshire Game Information

Maine Players to Watch

Peter Filipovity: 13.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Kellen Tynes: 13.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaden Clayton: 7.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish: 8.2 PTS, 1.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.2 PTS, 1.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Kristians Feierbergs: 6.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

New Hampshire Players to Watch

Clarence O. Daniels II: 19.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Ahmad Robinson: 16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaxson Baker: 9.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK Trey Woodyard: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Naim Miller: 9.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Maine vs. New Hampshire Stat Comparison

Maine Rank Maine AVG New Hampshire AVG New Hampshire Rank 296th 69.3 Points Scored 78.9 90th 57th 65.3 Points Allowed 71.9 207th 339th 31.9 Rebounds 40.3 50th 350th 6.3 Off. Rebounds 8.3 247th 332nd 5.4 3pt Made 10.2 15th 223rd 13.0 Assists 14.3 133rd 56th 10.2 Turnovers 10.5 76th

