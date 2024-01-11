The Eastern Conference's top two squads, the Boston Celtics (24-6) and the Milwaukee Bucks (23-8), will clash at Fiserv Forum on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.

Celtics vs. Bucks Game Information

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum generates 27.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game for the Celtics.

The Celtics are receiving 16.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game from Derrick White this year.

Jrue Holiday gets the Celtics 13.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while delivering 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Celtics are receiving 20.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Kristaps Porzingis this season.

The Celtics are receiving 7.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Al Horford this year.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo posts 30.6 points, 5.7 assists and 11.0 rebounds per game.

Damian Lillard posts 25.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game, shooting 43.8% from the floor and 37.2% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made treys per game (eighth in NBA).

Brook Lopez averages 12.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 48.6% from the floor and 32.7% from downtown with 1.6 made treys per game.

Bobby Portis averages 13.2 points, 7.0 boards and 1.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Khris Middleton puts up 14.1 points, 4.5 boards and 4.5 assists per contest, shooting 48.4% from the floor and 35.2% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Celtics vs. Bucks Stat Comparison

Bucks Celtics 125.2 Points Avg. 120.3 119.2 Points Allowed Avg. 110.3 50.1% Field Goal % 48.1% 38.3% Three Point % 37.3%

