Somerset County, ME High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Somerset County, Maine today? We have what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Somerset County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Forest Hills Consolidated School at Carrabec High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 8
- Location: North Anson, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Abram Regional High School at Madison Area Memorial High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Madison, ME
- Conference: C South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.