Today's G League schedule has an exciting matchup in store -- the Capital City Go-Go squaring off against the Westchester Knicks on MSG.

Watch your favorite G League team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

G League Basketball Streaming Live Today

Watch Capital City Go-Go vs Westchester Knicks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG

MSG Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with G League action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!