Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton and others in the Boston Celtics-Indiana Pacers matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and NBCS-BOS

BSIN and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Celtics vs Pacers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -104) 9.5 (Over: +102) 4.5 (Over: -159) 3.5 (Over: -102)

Tatum has recorded 27.5 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 3.0 points fewer than Monday's points prop total.

He has pulled down 8.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 fewer than his prop bet for Monday's game (9.5).

Tatum's year-long assist average -- 4.5 per game -- is the exact same as Monday's assist over/under.

Tatum has knocked down 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -130) 11.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: +102)

Haliburton's 24.1 points per game are 0.6 points higher than Monday's over/under.

He averages 0.3 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 4.5).

Haliburton averages 12.6 assists, 1.1 more than Monday's over/under.

Haliburton has hit 3.5 three-pointers per game, which equals his prop bet on Monday.

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: +124)

The 15.5 points prop total set for Myles Turner on Monday is 1.9 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (17.4).

He has pulled down 7.2 rebounds per game, 0.7 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (6.5).

Turner has averaged 1.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.