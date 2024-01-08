The Boston Celtics (28-7) take the court against the Indiana Pacers (20-15) on January 8, 2024.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pacers and Celtics, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Celtics vs Pacers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points lower than the Pacers have allowed to their opponents (50.1%).

In games Boston shoots better than 50.1% from the field, it is 14-0 overall.

The Celtics are the best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 29th.

The 120.9 points per game the Celtics average are only 3.3 fewer points than the Pacers give up (124.2).

Boston has an 11-1 record when putting up more than 124.2 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics post 123.1 points per game at home, compared to 118.8 points per game on the road, a difference of 4.3 points per contest.

In 2023-24, Boston is surrendering 108.1 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 112.0.

At home, the Celtics are averaging 1.5 more threes per game (16.8) than on the road (15.3). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (39.9%) compared to when playing on the road (35.0%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Celtics Injuries