Celtics vs. Pacers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Boston Celtics (28-7) face the Indiana Pacers (20-15) as 3.5-point favorites on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and NBCS-BOS. The matchup's point total is set at 244.5.
Celtics vs. Pacers Odds & Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: BSIN and NBCS-BOS
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-3.5
|244.5
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- Boston and its opponents have gone over 244.5 combined points in seven of 35 games this season.
- The average total in Boston's games this season is 231.0, 13.5 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Celtics are 19-16-0 against the spread this season.
- Boston has entered the game as favorites 33 times this season and won 26, or 78.8%, of those games.
- Boston has a record of 26-7, a 78.8% win rate, when it's favored by -150 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Celtics.
Celtics vs Pacers Additional Info
Celtics vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 244.5
|% of Games Over 244.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|7
|20%
|120.9
|247.7
|110.1
|234.3
|229.4
|Pacers
|22
|62.9%
|126.8
|247.7
|124.2
|234.3
|244
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics have gone 8-2 in their last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- The Celtics have gone over the total in seven of their past 10 contests.
- Boston has done a better job covering the spread in home games (10-7-0) than it has in road tilts (9-9-0).
- The Celtics average just 3.3 fewer points per game (120.9) than the Pacers allow (124.2).
- Boston is 9-3 against the spread and 11-1 overall when scoring more than 124.2 points.
Celtics vs. Pacers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|19-16
|17-15
|19-16
|Pacers
|20-15
|7-7
|24-11
Celtics vs. Pacers Point Insights
|Celtics
|Pacers
|120.9
|126.8
|5
|1
|9-3
|20-8
|11-1
|20-8
|110.1
|124.2
|3
|29
|19-14
|13-5
|28-5
|13-5
