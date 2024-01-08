Monday's NHL offering features a contest between the favored Colorado Avalanche (25-12-3, -125 on the moneyline to win at home) and the Boston Bruins (24-8-6, +105 moneyline odds) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and NESN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bruins vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NESN

ESPN+, ALT, and NESN Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bruins vs. Avalanche Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bruins vs. Avalanche Betting Trends

Colorado's 40 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 25 times.

The Avalanche have won 63.9% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (23-13).

The Bruins have been an underdog in two games this season, going 1-1.

Colorado is 23-11 (victorious in 67.6% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter.

Boston has played with moneyline odds of +105 or longer once this season and won that game.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Bruins Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 4-5 6-4-0 6.5 4.1 3.2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 4.1 3.2 15 40.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 5-5 6-4-0 5.9 3.7 3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3.7 3 9 32.1% Record as ML Favorite 6-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 5-5 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.