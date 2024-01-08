How to Watch Boston University vs. Maine NCAA Women's Hockey: January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Starting at 5:00 PM ET on January 8, Maine plays Boston University in NCAA women's hockey action -- scroll down if you're interested in a live stream.
Boston University vs. Maine Game Info
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: January 8
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
