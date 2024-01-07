Will Pharaoh Brown Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Pharaoh Brown was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots match up against the New York Jets at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. Trying to find Brown's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Heading into Week 18, Brown has 12 receptions for 208 yards -- 17.3 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 12 occasions.
Pharaoh Brown Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ribs
- There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Patriots this week:
- Matthew Slater (LP/hamstring): 0 Rec
- DeVante Parker (LP/ribs): 32 Rec; 388 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Hunter Henry (LP/knee): 42 Rec; 419 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs
Week 18 Injury Reports
Patriots vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Brown 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|12
|12
|208
|122
|1
|17.3
Brown Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 3
|@Jets
|2
|2
|71
|1
|Week 6
|@Raiders
|1
|1
|15
|0
|Week 7
|Bills
|2
|2
|51
|0
|Week 8
|@Dolphins
|2
|2
|33
|0
|Week 14
|@Steelers
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 15
|Chiefs
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 16
|@Broncos
|2
|2
|25
|0
|Week 17
|@Bills
|1
|1
|5
|0
