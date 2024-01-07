Patriots vs. Jets: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 18
AFC East rivals clash when the New England Patriots (4-12) host the New York Jets (6-10) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Gillette Stadium. New England is favored by 1.5 points. A point total of 30.5 has been set for this game.
The Patriots' recent betting trends and insights can be found below before they take on the Jets. The recent betting insights and trends for the Jets can be seen below before you wager on their matchup with Patriots.
Patriots vs. Jets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|New England Moneyline
|New York Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Patriots (-1.5)
|30.5
|-125
|+105
BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Patriots (-1.5)
|30.5
|-126
|+108
FanDuel
New England vs. New York Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts
- TV Info: FOX
Patriots vs. Jets Betting Insights
- New England is 5-11-0 ATS this season.
- The Patriots have one win ATS (1-3) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- New England has gone over in seven of its 16 games with a set total (43.8%).
- New York is 5-10-1 against the spread this year.
- As 1.5-point underdogs or greater, the Jets are 5-8 against the spread.
- Of 16 New York games so far this season, seven have gone over the total.
