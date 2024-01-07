The New England Patriots (4-12) and the New York Jets (6-10) square off on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Gillette Stadium in a clash of AFC East foes.

We provide more info below, including how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Patriots vs. Jets

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Patriots Insights

The Patriots average 14.6 points per game, 7.4 fewer than the Jets allow per contest (22).

The Patriots rack up just 17 fewer yards per game (286.1) than the Jets give up per matchup (303.1).

This season, New England runs for 30.1 fewer yards per game (96.2) than New York allows per outing (126.3).

The Patriots have turned the ball over two more times (27 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (25) this season.

Patriots Home Performance

In home games, the Patriots score 13.3 points per game and give up 21.4. That's less than they score (14.6) and allow (21.8) overall.

The Patriots rack up 290 yards per game at home (3.9 more than their overall average), and give up 318.3 at home (13.7 more than overall).

New England racks up 192.6 passing yards per game at home (2.7 more than its overall average), and gives up 227.6 at home (10.5 more than overall).

The Patriots rack up 97.4 rushing yards per game at home (1.2 more than their overall average), and give up 90.6 at home (3.2 more than overall).

At home, the Patriots convert 30.5% of third downs and allow 38.9% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (31.7%), and more than they allow (37.4%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Patriots Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/17/2023 Kansas City L 27-17 FOX 12/24/2023 at Denver W 26-23 NFL Network 12/31/2023 at Buffalo L 27-21 CBS 1/7/2024 New York - FOX

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.