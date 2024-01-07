Our computer model projects a win for the New England Patriots when they play the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, January 7 at 1:00 PM ET -- for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

The Patriots rank worst in scoring offense (14.6 points per game), but they've played a little better on defense, ranking 17th with 21.8 points allowed per game. While the Jets' offense has been sputtering, ranking second-worst with 269.5 total yards per game, their defense ranks fifth-best with just 303.1 total yards ceded per contest.

Patriots vs. Jets Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Patriots (-1.5) Over (30.5) Patriots 20, Jets 17

Week 18 NFL Predictions

Patriots Betting Info

The Patriots have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this matchup.

New England has covered five times in 16 chances against the spread this season.

The Patriots have been favored by 1.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

In New England's 16 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

The point total average for Patriots games this season is 40.1, 9.6 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Jets Betting Info

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Jets have a 48.8% chance to win.

New York is 5-10-1 ATS this season.

The Jets have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more 13 times this season, and covered the spread in five of those matchups.

In New York's 16 contests this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

The average total for Jets games is 37.9 points, 7.4 more than this game's over/under.

Patriots vs. Jets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed New England 14.6 21.8 13.3 21.4 15.9 22.3 New York 15.7 22 17.7 19.6 13.1 25.1

