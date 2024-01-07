Check out best bets for when AFC East foes meet as the New England Patriots (4-12) and the New York Jets (6-10) play on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Gillette Stadium.

When is Patriots vs. Jets?

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Best Moneyline Bet

Both BetMGM and the model expect the Patriots to walk away with the win, but the model spread (3.7) is 1.2 points further in their direction.

The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Patriots a 56.5% chance to win.

The Patriots have won one of the four games they were the moneyline favorite this season (25%).

New England has a 1-3 record (winning just 25% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter.

The Jets have won four, or 28.6%, of the 14 games they've played as underdogs this season.

New York has a record of 4-8 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: New England (-2.5)



New England (-2.5) The Patriots are 5-11-0 against the spread this season.

New England has an ATS record of 1-3 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

The Jets have gone 5-10-1 against the spread this year.

New York has an ATS record of 5-7 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (29.5)



Over (29.5) New England and New York combine to average 0.8 more points per game than the over/under of 29.5 set for this matchup.

The Patriots and the Jets have seen their opponents average a combined 14.3 more points per game than the point total of 29.5 set in this matchup.

Seven of the Patriots' 16 games with a set total have hit the over (43.8%).

Seven of the Jets' 16 games with a set total have hit the over (43.8%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.