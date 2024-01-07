Best Bets, Odds for the Patriots vs. Jets Game – Week 18
Check out best bets for when AFC East foes meet as the New England Patriots (4-12) and the New York Jets (6-10) play on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Gillette Stadium.
When is Patriots vs. Jets?
- Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Best Moneyline Bet
- Both BetMGM and the model expect the Patriots to walk away with the win, but the model spread (3.7) is 1.2 points further in their direction.
- The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Patriots a 56.5% chance to win.
- The Patriots have won one of the four games they were the moneyline favorite this season (25%).
- New England has a 1-3 record (winning just 25% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter.
- The Jets have won four, or 28.6%, of the 14 games they've played as underdogs this season.
- New York has a record of 4-8 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: New England (-2.5)
- The Patriots are 5-11-0 against the spread this season.
- New England has an ATS record of 1-3 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- The Jets have gone 5-10-1 against the spread this year.
- New York has an ATS record of 5-7 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (29.5)
- New England and New York combine to average 0.8 more points per game than the over/under of 29.5 set for this matchup.
- The Patriots and the Jets have seen their opponents average a combined 14.3 more points per game than the point total of 29.5 set in this matchup.
- Seven of the Patriots' 16 games with a set total have hit the over (43.8%).
- Seven of the Jets' 16 games with a set total have hit the over (43.8%).
