Will Matthew Slater Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Matthew Slater was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots take on the New York Jets at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. Trying to find Slater's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Matthew Slater Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- The Patriots have three other receivers on the injury report this week:
- DeVante Parker (LP/ribs): 32 Rec; 388 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Hunter Henry (LP/knee): 42 Rec; 419 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs
- Pharaoh Brown (LP/ribs): 12 Rec; 208 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Week 18 Injury Reports
Patriots vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Slater 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|0
|0
|0
Slater Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
