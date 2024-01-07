DeVante Parker was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots' Week 18 matchup against the New York Jets begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Trying to find Parker's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Parker's season stats include 388 yards on 32 receptions (12.1 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted 51 times.

DeVante Parker Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ribs

The Patriots have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week: Matthew Slater (LP/hamstring): 0 Rec Hunter Henry (LP/knee): 42 Rec; 419 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs Pharaoh Brown (LP/ribs): 12 Rec; 208 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 18 Injury Reports

Patriots vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Parker 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 51 32 388 124 0 12.1

Parker Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Dolphins 8 6 57 0 Week 3 @Jets 3 2 19 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 4 2 33 0 Week 5 Saints 4 2 20 0 Week 6 @Raiders 3 1 7 0 Week 7 Bills 1 1 8 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 2 1 14 0 Week 12 @Giants 5 3 42 0 Week 13 Chargers 9 4 64 0 Week 15 Chiefs 5 5 44 0 Week 16 @Broncos 5 4 65 0 Week 17 @Bills 2 1 15 0

