Will DeVante Parker Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
DeVante Parker was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots' Week 18 matchup against the New York Jets begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Trying to find Parker's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Parker's season stats include 388 yards on 32 receptions (12.1 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted 51 times.
DeVante Parker Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ribs
- The Patriots have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Matthew Slater (LP/hamstring): 0 Rec
- Hunter Henry (LP/knee): 42 Rec; 419 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs
- Pharaoh Brown (LP/ribs): 12 Rec; 208 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Week 18 Injury Reports
Patriots vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Read More About This Game
Parker 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|51
|32
|388
|124
|0
|12.1
Parker Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|Dolphins
|8
|6
|57
|0
|Week 3
|@Jets
|3
|2
|19
|0
|Week 4
|@Cowboys
|4
|2
|33
|0
|Week 5
|Saints
|4
|2
|20
|0
|Week 6
|@Raiders
|3
|1
|7
|0
|Week 7
|Bills
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 8
|@Dolphins
|2
|1
|14
|0
|Week 12
|@Giants
|5
|3
|42
|0
|Week 13
|Chargers
|9
|4
|64
|0
|Week 15
|Chiefs
|5
|5
|44
|0
|Week 16
|@Broncos
|5
|4
|65
|0
|Week 17
|@Bills
|2
|1
|15
|0
