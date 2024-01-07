With the New England Patriots (4-12) and the New York Jets (6-10) squaring off on January 7 at Gillette Stadium, Bailey Zappe and Trevor Siemian will go head to head at the quarterback position. We analyze the two signal callers below, diving into the stats and trends that will impact this matchup.

Patriots vs. Jets Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: FOX

Bailey Zappe vs. Trevor Siemian Matchup

Bailey Zappe 2023 Stats Trevor Siemian 9 Games Played 4 63.2% Completion % 58.6% 1,184 (131.6) Passing Yards (Per Game) 654 (163.5) 6 Touchdowns 2 7 Interceptions 4 70 (7.8) Rushing Yards (Per game) 39 (9.8) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Jets Defensive Stats

This year, the Jets are 18th in the NFL in points allowed (22.0 per game) and fifth in total yards allowed (303.1 per game).

When it comes to stopping the pass, New York ranks fourth in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 2,830 (176.9 per game) and fourth in yards allowed per pass attempt (5.8).

Against the run, the Jets rank 24th in the league in rushing yards allowed per game with 126.3, and they rank 16th in rushing touchdowns allowed (14).

On defense, New York ranks 20th in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 39.0%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it ranks seventh at 50.0%.

Patriots Defensive Stats

