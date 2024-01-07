Who’s the Best Team in the America East? See our Weekly Women's America East Power Rankings
Which basketball team is on top of the America East? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to update you on where every team stands.
America East Power Rankings
1. Albany
- Current Record: 13-2 | Projected Record: 25-3
- Overall Rank: 121st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 358th
- Last Game: W 77-36 vs NJIT
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Binghamton
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
2. Maine
- Current Record: 9-7 | Projected Record: 22-8
- Overall Rank: 127th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 148th
- Last Game: W 60-48 vs Vermont
Next Game
- Opponent: @ New Hampshire
- Game Time: 6:03 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
3. Vermont
- Current Record: 9-7 | Projected Record: 19-10
- Overall Rank: 176th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 258th
- Last Game: L 60-48 vs Maine
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UMBC
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, January 11
4. NJIT
- Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 14-15
- Overall Rank: 272nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 359th
- Last Game: L 77-36 vs Albany
Next Game
- Opponent: UMass Lowell
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, January 11
5. UMBC
- Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 10-16
- Overall Rank: 282nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 340th
- Last Game: W 64-63 vs Bryant
Next Game
- Opponent: Vermont
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, January 11
6. New Hampshire
- Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 10-18
- Overall Rank: 284th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 330th
- Last Game: L 70-53 vs UMass Lowell
Next Game
- Opponent: Maine
- Game Time: 6:03 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
7. Bryant
- Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 10-17
- Overall Rank: 298th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 333rd
- Last Game: L 64-63 vs UMBC
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Binghamton
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, January 11
8. Binghamton
- Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 8-19
- Overall Rank: 312th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 356th
- Last Game: L 70-55 vs UMBC
Next Game
- Opponent: Bryant
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, January 11
9. UMass Lowell
- Current Record: 1-13 | Projected Record: 1-27
- Overall Rank: 334th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 268th
- Last Game: W 70-53 vs New Hampshire
Next Game
- Opponent: @ NJIT
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, January 11
