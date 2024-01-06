Washington County, ME High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Washington County, Maine today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Narraguagus High School at Sumner Memorial High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on January 6
- Location: East Sullivan, ME
- Conference: C North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calais High School at Mattanawcook Academy
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Lincoln, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Grand School at Wisdom Middle High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: St. Agatha, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Presque Isle High School at Washington Academy
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: East Machias, ME
- Conference: B North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Searsport District High School at Jonesport-Beals High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Jonesport, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.